Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar pays heart-touching tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with this video - Watch

New Delhi: The iconic Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's death has saddened not just her fans here but also in the neighbouring country Pakistan. Popular actor-singer Ali Zafar paid a tribute to the late singer with a beautiful rendition.

Ali Zafar extended condolence on Lata Mangeshkar's demise and tweeted: Words cannot define a legend like #LataMangeshkar Ji. Only music can perhaps whisper to her everlasting greatness. Re-sharing a humble tribute. May God bless her soul in eternal peace.

Re-sharing a humble tribute. May God bless her soul in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/pvivLC7IF3 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 6, 2022

Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects. She breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022 morning.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, LK Advani and many Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza among others mourned her demise.

The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

The Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

May her soul rest in peace!