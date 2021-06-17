हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistani actress Meera

Pakistani actress Meera claims 'land-grabbers kidnapped her mother', writes to PM Imran Khan for help

"I have dedicated my entire career to this country, and I await the government’s response against property-grabbing elements," Meera said.

Pakistani actress Meera claims &#039;land-grabbers kidnapped her mother&#039;, writes to PM Imran Khan for help
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Meera has written an application to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking immediate help after alleging threats from land-grabbers. In an interview with Express Tribune, the actress has stated that even her mother has been kidnapped. 

Meera told Express Tribune, “I am being threatened by Mian Shahid Mahmood, he is a land-grabber who is trying to illegally take over my family property after agreeing to live there as a tenant. This person kidnapped my mother and now he is doing his best to get hold of my family property. I have submitted an application to CCPO Lahore as well, and appeal to the PM of Pakistan to take notice of this issue.”

"I have dedicated my entire career to this country, and I await the government’s response against property-grabbing elements," she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

However, the person named Mian Shahid Mahmood, who has been accused by Meera, maintains that he in turn has been duped by the actress and her mother, as per a report published in Tribune. 

In his application to CCPO Lahore, he said, "I purchased the property from Meera’s mother and also made the payment. However, when I asked for the property documents Shafqat Zahra did not hand them over."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

On the work front, controversial Pak celebrity Meera made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Nazar, followed by Kasak, Bhadaas, Bumper Draw, Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment and Sheitaan and Paanch Ghantey Mien Paanch Crore among other works.

 

