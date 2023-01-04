Pakistani actresses Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Ali hit back at ex-Pak Army officer's explosive 'Honey Trap' claims

New Delhi: In a shocking development, a retired Pakistani military officer Major Adil Raja recently alleged that a few actresses were used by the Pakistani military for honey trapping. The ex-officer, who runs a YouTube channel, claimed that Pakistani actress Sajal Ali (Sajal Aly) was used as a honey trap. According to Dawn.com, Adil put up a video in which he said that four 'top models and actresses' would 'fraternise with the former officials and politicians', citing sources. He took the initials of the actresses instead of using their names. After Kubra's tweet, Adil claimed that he said AK and not KK. However, Adil didn't name the actors anywhere.

It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin. January 2, 2023

After these explosive claims, Sajal, Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan among others bashed the ex-officer on social media. Sajal tweeted a cryptic note saying, "It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

Mehwish took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sasti shohrat haasil karne k liye kuch logue insaaniat k darjay se bhi girjatay hain. Hope you're enjoying your two mins of fame. Just because I am an actress doesn't mean my name can be dragged through the mud. Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe his bulls***. This just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter journalism without any thought. But this stops and it stops now! I will not allow anyone to defame my name in this way anymore!"

Kubra also took to her Instagram Stories and slammed Adil Raja in her note.