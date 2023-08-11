Pakistani 'Pasoori' Singer Ali Sethi Marries Partner Salman Toor? Twitter Explodes In Shock

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani singer Ali Sethi of Pasoori fame is back in the news and this time it is about a major personal development. Twitter is abuzz with his alleged wedding rumour with partner and Pakistani-American painter Salman Toor. Reports suggest that Ali Sethi and Toor have tied the knot in a hush-hush intimate ceremony in New York City.

ALI SETHI GOT MARRIED TO SALMAN TOOR?

According to an India Today report, the duo first met during an art class at Aitchison College. Neither of the two have confirmed the news of their wedding yet. Meanwhile, Netizens can't keep calm over the big news report of the Pasoori singer's wedding with Salman Toor. Here's how Pakistani netizens are reacting:



Ali Sethi got married to Salman Toor‼️

God knows if it's true or not but I'm unable to comprehend or believe this. Well.

Sahil Adeem is already talking about this for the past few years! REAL IDENTITY CRISIS! (Must watch this short clip).#alisethi #sahiladeem #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/vjMrGtmhTx — (@Chairsii) August 11, 2023

People seem to be having loads of ‘opinions’ right now and I don’t know if the news is legit but if it is, here’s my 2 cents: CONGRATULATIONS to #AliSethi and Salman Toor on their marriage. Wishing them both joy & happiness. May they keep making amazing art. *Bless* and Mubarak! — Maria Amir (@Beentherella) August 10, 2023

Breaking news : Worldwide HIT Song #Pasoori fame Pakistani Singer #AliSethi did " Gay Marriage " to his Boyfriend #SalmanToor. Pakistani media and Public bashing him badly after doing gay marriage. pic.twitter.com/9KIQgITFuK August 10, 2023

Ali sethi got married to a guy named salman toor? Is it truee? — Annie. (@aain_ghain) August 10, 2023

Earlier, opening up about his sexual identity, Salman Toor had told The New Yorker in 2022 that he tried telling his parents that he was gay when he was 15. "They didn’t accept that," he told the publication but added that they eventually came to terms with his sexuality 'more with tolerance than with understanding.'

A same-sex wedding is not legal in Pakistan.

ALI SETHI'S WORK PROFILE

On the work front, Ali Sethi is a famous Pakistani songwriter, composer, and author. He rose to prominence with his debut novel, The Wish Maker (2009). He made his film debut as a singer in Mira Nair's 2012 film, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, with 'Dil Jalane Ki Baat Karte Ho' song.

In 2015, he made his debut on Coke Studio Pakistan with the well-known Punjabi folk song 'Umraan Langiyaan'. His recent single for Coke Studio – 'Pasoori' which came out in 2022 got massive love and adulation not just in Pakistani but in India as well.