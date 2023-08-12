New Delhi: A day after social media went crazy with rumours of popular Pakistani singer Ali Sethi getting married to his alleged partner Salman Toor, the 'Pasoori' crooner broke his silence finally. He addressed the reports and called them false. The famous personality from Pakistan, took to his Instagram to set the record straight.

ALI SETHI DENIES WEDDING RUMOURS

Ali Sethi refuted his wedding rumours and wrote, "I am not married. I don't know who started the rumour. But maybe they should help market my new release: Paniya." He also shared the link to his latest song.

ALI SETHI AND SALMAN TOOR RELATIONSHIP

A day back, Twitter was abuzz with his alleged wedding rumour with partner and Pakistani-American painter Salman Toor. Reports suggested that Ali Sethi and Toor have tied the knot in a hush-hush intimate ceremony in New York City. According to an India Today report, the duo first met during an art class at Aitchison College.

Earlier, opening up about his sexual identity, Salman Toor had told The New Yorker in 2022 that he tried telling his parents that he was gay when he was 15. "They didn’t accept that," he told the publication but added that they eventually came to terms with his sexuality 'more with tolerance than with understanding.'

On the work front, Ali Sethi is a famous Pakistani songwriter, composer, and author. He rose to prominence with his debut novel, The Wish Maker (2009). He made his film debut as a singer in Mira Nair's 2012 film, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, with 'Dil Jalane Ki Baat Karte Ho' song.

In 2015, he made his debut on Coke Studio Pakistan with the well-known Punjabi folk song 'Umraan Langiyaan'. His recent single for Coke Studio – 'Pasoori' which came out in 2022 got massive love and adulation not just in Pakistani but in India as well.

