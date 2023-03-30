topStoriesenglish2589417
PALAK TIWARI

Palak Tiwari's Desi Lehenga-Choli Look In Latest Dance Video Is Sensational - Watch

Palak Tiwari's New Bold Video: The stunner looks ravishing in the desi look.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

New Delhi: Television actress Shweta Tiwari's darling daughter Palak is surely winning hearts on social media with her A-game. She recently dropped a video looking super sensational in a desi look. She wore a beautiful lehenga and choli while grooving to the hit song. Looks like Palak Tiwari shared a glimpse of her shoot.

Palak is a party person and is often spotted hanging out with star kids including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan and many others. 

Palak became famous after she starred in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' with Harrdy Sandhu. Bijlee Bijlee song marked Palak's music video debut and it turned out to be a massive success. It has Hardy's vocals with dance-infused beats created by BPraak. The lyrics are penned by Jaani, and it has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

She will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' co-starring Pooja Hegde. She will be seen in a very different role in her next project 'The Virgin Tree', which also features Sanjay Dutt.
Helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev the horror-comedy film's cast includes Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, apart from Palak and Sanjay.

