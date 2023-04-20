Pamela Chopra Passes Away, Bollywood Mourns The Demise Of Yash Chopra's Wife

New Delhi: Late Bollywood director Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday at the age of 74. Pamela Chopra was a known Indian playback singer, was also a film writer and producer in her own rights.

Yash Raj Films took to their social media and confirmed the demise of Pamela Chopra. The statement read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Bollywood is mourning the death of Pam, Yash Chopra's wife. Many took to social media and paid their respects. Filmmaker Anand Kumar wrote, "I’m sending my deepest condolences to #AdityaChopra & all his family, fans and beloved ones may his beloved mother #PamelaChopra Jis soul rest in peace"

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away . She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person."

Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away . She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music . She was an exceptional person . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 20, 2023

'Bholaa' actor Ajay Devgn shared Pam's picture and wrote, "My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji Om Shanti"

My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/IImLMDT6Q6 April 20, 2023

'KKBKKJ' actor Raghav Juyal wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pamela Chopra, lovingly called as Pam Auntie. She was a primary driving force behind #YashRajFilms. My thoughts and prayers are with the Chopra family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace. #PamelaChopra Om shanti"

Pamela Chopra was last seen in the YRF documentary 'The Romantics' where she spoke about her husband Yash Chopra and his journey. Pam married Yash Chopra in 1970 in a traditional ceremony. It was an arranged marriage. They have two sons together, Aditya and Uday Chopra.