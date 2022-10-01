Pankaj Sharma opens up on working in the series 'Dahan', says 'I was lucky enough to work with...'

New Delhi: Actor Pankaj Sharma is currently receiving praises and accolades for playing the character of Sachet in Hotstar series Dahan.

Pankaj feels elated and grateful working in the show and heaps praises for his co actors.

Sharing about his working experience with Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang and Mukesh Tiwari he said,"I was lucky enough to work with such great and experienced actors. Tisca Chopra is a very strong actress. I admired her ever since I watched her performance in Taare zameen par and I finally got to work with her in Dahan. She makes it so easy for the co actor to react with the dialogues. Saurabh Shukla, we all know is one of the finest actors in industry. I'm overwhelmed to have learnt a lot from him on set. His experience can not be expressed in words."

"And about Rajesh Tailang, his calmness over powers the uneasiness on set. He is so humble, helping and supportive. We have a major sequence and we had no idea about what we were going to do in the scene also he was not keeping very well that day but it didn’t show in his performance at all. I was spellbound after watching it. It’s one major challenging sequence and is done effortlessly. Mukesh Tiwari on the other hand has been the stress burster through out full of life and perfect when it comes to his craft. His energy never fades and I always felt light and like a child working with him," added Sharma.

Giving insight about how he prepped for his role he stated,"I would like to thank my Director Vikranth Pawar, co-director Jai Sharma and associate director Shruti Sharma. The rehearsals that we did together and the way this character is crafted in the script is beautiful. I have been very fortunate to have worked with them. When I read the script for the very first time, I was under a pressure that I have to really do justice to this character since he has all the emotions and is transforming in each episode. I interacted with the villagers and observed the way they talk and behave to get into the skin of the character and understand the nuances of Sachet. Gradually, I picked up the language and it became easy for me."

Here are some of the pictures of the actor from the series:

Previously, he was seen in the show 'Beta Settle Kab Hoyega', as Bhagwati Charan Vohra in a TV show on Star Bharat called 'Chandrashekhar Azaad' and was associated with a Broadway show called Zangoora The Gypsy Prince, in and as Zangoora.

'Dahan' was released on the 16th of September. Helmed by director Vikranth Pawar, it also stars Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang among others.