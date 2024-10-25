Mumbai: Pankaj Tripathi often races for his wife Mridula who stood by him in his toughest phase. The Mirzapur actor revealed how his wife took care of the house and he was struggling to get that good break in his filmy career. Today they both cherish the hard-earned success and almost have everything in life. But there is one thing that still Pankaj Tripathi hasn't managed to give to his wife Mridula and that is his mother's acceptance. Yes! Pankaj and Mridula have been married for 21 years and blessed with one daughter, but she hasn't been accepted her a daughter-in-law in the Tripathi house by the actor's mother.

In her recent conversation with Atul's YouTube channel, the actor's wife revealed how her and Pankaj's marriage was not acceptable in the family, "It's still not acceptable. We aren't blood relatives, but in our culture, it is unacceptable for a woman to be married into a family of a lower stature, if another woman has already been married into a family of a higher stature. And because my sister-in-law had been married above her station into my family, I couldn't be married into their family, which was considered of a lower stature."

Mridula revealed how there was a huge ruckus in the house after both the families learned about their relationship. She even added how the rest of the family has slowly accepted the marriage, but to date, her mother-in-law hasn't accepted her," My mother-in-law hasn't accepted me to this day, for the reasons I mentioned earlier. She is still upset about this intermingling. But what can we do about it now?".

Mridula and Pankaj got married in 1993 and welcomed their daughter Aasha Tripathi in 2006.