Paps congratulate Neetu Kapoor on becoming 'dadi,' veteran actress gives health update on Alia and the baby!

New Delhi: As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday. Alia was admitted to Mumbai's RN Hospital and around noon, the actress announced the birth of her princess. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor was spotted by the paps as she returned back from the hospital. She then gave a health update on both Alia and baby Bhatt Kapoor.

Paparazzi congratulated Neetu on the occasion and asked her how is she feeling as 'Laxmi' has come to their family. The actress can be seen glowing with happiness, she said, "Kaisa lag raha hai matlab, bohut khush hun main... hadd see zyada! (What do you mean how am I feeling, I am extremely happy...)

Paps then asked her about Alia's health, to this she replied, "Ekdum first class, absolutely fine, sab theek hai, dono healthy hain... sab achcha hai," she also told the paps that the baby is very cute when they asked her whom does she resemble. She said, "She is too young for that, just a day old, but i can say one thing for sure that she is very cute..."

Alia took to Instagram barely minutes after the arrival of her baby and shared a post, confirming the development. She wrote, "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl at Mumbai's RN Hospital on Sunday (Nov 6). The couple tied the knot in April in an intimate close-knit affair in April this year, in the presence of their close people and relatives.

Alia and Ranbir got married after dating each other for almost five years. The actors met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and soon came close to each other.