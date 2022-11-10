Pardes actress Mahima Chaudhry's daughter Ariana Mukherji looks like a spitting image of her mom, THIS video goes viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry was recently spotted at the Uunchai special screening organised by Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares academy in Mumbai. The actress who opened up on her cancer journey sometime back, looked stunning as usual and came along with her daughter Ariana Mukherji. And paps went click click getting the mother-daughter duo together.

Mahima Chaudhry's daughter Ariana looks like a spitting image of her mom. Many fans commented on the video shared by celeb pap Viral Bhayani on social media. One user wrote: r yeah bilkul apni mama ki copy hai beautifull, another one commented: Jahan star kids itni mehnat kar k khoobsurat phir bbi Nani lagty ye Bina Kuch kiye hi itni Pyaari larrki hay sub aik taraf ye akeli aik taraf

Last year, when pictures of Mahima Chaudhry's teenage daughter Ariana Mukherji went viral on social media, she become the talk of the town and took over the internet. Ariana Mukherji is the daughter of Mahima and her ex-husband Bobby Mukherji. The two got married in 2006 but went for a divorce in 2013.

Mahima disclosed in the video shared by Anupam Kher on social media that she is recovering from breast cancer and doing fine. It was only after Anupam Kher called her for a film offer that she disclosed her illness to him.