Parineeti Chopra Drops Dreamy Pictures From Her Wedding With Raghav Chadha, Couple Stuns In Pastels

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are finally 'Mr and Mrs'. The duo exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. On Monday, Parineeti shared the official wedding photos. The couple wore cream wedding outfits.

Taking the dreamy pictures to Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other... Our forever begins now..." The couple looks stunning in pastel colour outfits as they smile wide for the cameras.

The Sehrabandi of the groom was held at around 2:00 PM followed which he left with his baaraat from The Taj Lake Palace for The Leela Palace on a boat. Several close friends of the couple from the entertainment and political circuit including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, former Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aaditya Thackeray reached Udaipur earlier in the day and attended the grand wedding.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding functions. Kejriwal was seen donning a blue shirt paired with black pants, while Bhagwant Mann wore a white kurta pyjama paired with a grey Nehru jacket. Apart from them, AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and actor Bhagyashree also arrived to attend the grand wedding.

In a video that was shared on the internet from the Sangeet ceremony, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was seen enjoying the live peformance of a DJ at the Sangeet Ceremony.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding took place on Sunday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Actress Priyanka Chopra, singer Mika Singh, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra attended the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' alongwith Akshay Kumar in her kitty.