New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, in her recent Instagram post, has hinted at a collaboration with extremely popular Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu.

The actress who has in the past sung in mutiple of her films shared a post in the social media where she wrote, "Coming soon ...Let's do this! @harrdysandhu Announcement Tiranga IndependenceDay India"Parineeti tagging the Punjabi Singer.

In response, the singer took to Instagram and posted a photo with the caption, "Coming Soon..." Let us do this on India's parineetichopra independence day.

With her implying a collaboration with the singer, there is a strong possibility that it is something related to Independence Day music, and adding some credence to this point, the major music label T Series reshared the photo.

Harrdy Sandhu has given popular hits in the past, such as 'Bijlee Bijlee', 'Kya Baat Ay' among others. He is also an actor who was most recently seen in Kabir Khan's movie'83'.

Speaking of the actress, apart from this, she will appear in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer "Uunchai," in which she will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The film will be released on November 14, 2022. Parineeti has also recently announced that she will be collaborating with Akshay Kumar on a new project for Pooja Entertainment.