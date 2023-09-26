Parineeti Chopra Shakes Legs With Raghav Chadha After Varmala, Kisses Him At Wedding Mandap

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got wed in a big, lavish wedding in Udaipur on September 24. The wedding was an initimate affair and was attended by only close family members and friends. While the duo made sure to make it an intimate ceremony and had induced a no-camera policy for their guests, several photos and videos from their white wedding have surfaced on the internet in the last two days and gone viral.

One such video from the wedding shows Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha grooving to the beats while walking down the stage in a beautifully decorated aisle. The two are seen dressed up in their wedding attires with varmalas around their necks. In another video. Parineeti is seen standing next to Raghav on the stage and interacting with her guests. She then goes on to plant a kiss on Raghav's cheek with zero apprehensions, after asking one of the guests to 'shut up' and 'behave'. Take a look at the videos from Raghav and Parineeti's wedding here.

Parineeti Chopra opted for a stunning hand-embroidered lehenga from Manish Malhotra's collections that took 2500 hours to create. She paired her cream and champagne lehenga and matching bridal veil – which featured the groom's name Raghav in Devanagari script. The actress opted for minimal mehendi, and nude makeup and ditched the traditional bun. She chose emerald jewellery to go for her special day look. Meanwhile, Raghav wore an ivory sherwani set and matching turban, paired with an embroidered stole.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in an intimate ceremony. The function was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram among others. While not is much known about how and when the couple first met, several reports claimed that the two had known each others for years.

Their dating rumours first began when they were spotted together in Mumbai early this year, which was followed by the couple of airport appearances and dinner outings. They were also spotted catching an IPL match together.