Parineeti Chopra Spotted Wearing Silver Band On Ring Finger Amid Wedding Rumours With Raghav Chadha, Says 'Will Clarify If...' - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra was recently snapped outside Poonam Damania's office in Mumbai. The talented star was hounded by waiting paps on duty as soon as she came out and looked for her car. Wearing a cool and comfy crop top with blue baggy jeans, the actress donned an open-stripped shirt. However, what caught everyone's attention was the silver band on her ring finger.

Parineeti Chopra was wearing a silver band on her ring finger amid wedding rumours with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. She smiled at the paps and went in her car. Take a look here:

In her latest interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Parineeti talked about the paparazzi culture in India and how she handles it. She said, "If I were nobody or they were not interested in me, that would probably mean that I did not achieve what I tried to achieve as an actor because a successful actor will be famous, will be a part of everybody’s homes, a part of living room conversation, a part of the news, a part of the news channels, a part of digital media, a part of the paparazzi culture, and everything.

She also spoke about her impending wedding rumours and said that if need be, she will clarify.

"If that ever happens, I will just clarify in case somebody’s gotten anything wrong. So, I mean, if the world was not interested, I would have considered myself unsuccessful. If the world is interested, that means I’ve done something right in my career. So that’s how I see it," the actress said.

Speculation about Parineeti and Raghav Chadha first started after they were spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant a couple of times. However, the duo has not made any statement regarding their relationship status in public.