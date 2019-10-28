close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra to visit Saina Nehwal's Hyderabad home to prepare for biopic

The Saina Nehwal biopic is directed by Amole Gupte and is being produced by T-series.

Parineeti Chopra to visit Saina Nehwal&#039;s Hyderabad home to prepare for biopic

Hyderabad: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to play Saina Nehwal on screen, will be visiting the ace badminton player's home here for the first time, as part fo preparation for her role.

"I want to become Saina. For that I want to go to her house and see how she lives. We have met many times, but this time I want to go to her house, live like her and eat like her for a day. She has promised me that her mom will feed me the exact food that Saina eats. So I am excited to go to her house and live her life for one whole day," Parineeti said.

Bollywood actors working in biopics have been known to make the extra effort to bring alive the character on screen. In the recent past, actor Ranveer Singh spent 10 days with Kapil Dev, to prepare for his role of the Indian cricketer in "83". Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent time with boxer Mary Kom to essay the wrestler's life story.

The Saina Nehwal biopic is directed by Amole Gupte and is being produced by T-series.

 

Tags:
Parineeti ChopraSaina NehwalSaina Nehwal biopicHyderabadbadminton
Next
Story

Big B posts throwback Diwali pics with Jaya, Shweta

Must Watch

PT20M43S

'Muslims will continue to produce children despite law' says Badruddin Ajmal