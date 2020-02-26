Paris Hilton says ending engagement to Chris Zylka was 'best decision'

Washington DC: American media personality Paris Hilton is loving her single life and isn`t feeling too sad after ending her engagement to actor Chris Zylka. In an interview with the Cosmopolitan UK, Paris was vocal about her relationship that ended in November 2018, and how she`s feeling about it lately, reported E! News.

The businesswoman mentioned that her decision to walk away from the engagement was not a difficult one.

As Paris said: "It was the best decision I`ve ever made in my life. I just don`t think [he] was the right person and I feel like I`m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn`t feel right."

"I`ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect," she added.

Back in November 2018, Hilton and Zylka parted ways after he proposed and gave her a $2 million engagement ring.

As per E! News, in the recent months, Paris has been romantically linked to entrepreneur Carter Reum, who she was spotted packing on PDA with at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party last month.