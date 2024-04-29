Remember The 'Tussi Jaa Rahe Ho' Kid From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, He Is Married Now: Pics

New Delhi: Actor Parzaan Dastur, remember him? He's the child star who featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' as the cute little Sardar ji. The film also starred Rani Mukerji and Sana Saeed.

Parzaan Dastur is best-known for his role in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. However, he has also acted in films such as 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Zubeidaa'. A few months ago, Parzaan posted an unseen picture of him from an event. He was all smiles as he posed with Shah Rukh Khan and it took over the internet.

Parzaan is fondly remembered by people for his line, ‘Tussi jaarhe ho, tussi na jaao’ which he said to Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film was directed by Karan Johar, and produced by Yash Johar. Parzaan is very active on social media and keeps sharing his pictures with her fans.

The actor recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Delna Shroff. The two opted to go traditional all the way and got hitched in a Parsi ceremony. The pictures from the wedding have been making rounds where we see the happy couple cheekily posing for the camera as they finally get entwined in a happy matrimony. The two are seen dressed in traditional Parsi attires for the intimate wedding ceremony.

Parzaan had shared the news of the wedding in October last year. He has posted a picture of him sitting on one knee as he proposed to Delna. “Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars,” wrote the actor. Coming back to his wedding, we now await more pics from the D-day.