Patel ki Punjabi fame film Payal Ghosh hits back at people mocking the South Indian film industry

Mumbai: Payal Ghosh is standing up against people who are trying to mock the South Indian industry and it's important to hear her out as she is a huge star down south. Over recent times and also the past few years there has been a huge uproar on the South vs Bollywood film industry.

Zee News spoke to her and here is what she has to say on the matter, "The south film industry has a fixed time for work unlike much of the shoots here. It is hardly ever extended beyond 8 hours a day. In Bollywood, we rarely have that. The south film industry does a lot of pre-production and that is rare here. They respect everyone's time unlike much of it here. Taapsee once pointed out that she was asked to show her naval and she couldn't understand the South Indian director K Raghavendra Rao obsession with the naval. I mean, seriously. What are the actress made to do in Bollywood onscreen? Let's not even get off-screen. It's extremely petty to even talk about the naval thing. It's extremely common and it's visible even generally if you wear a saree, lehenga choli etc. Swara Bhasker comes out and mocks the South Indian industry. She hasn't even worked enough down south to understand it enough. The problem is convenience. When the matters are hot, let me put my story and make some news. There you go. Unlike Bollywood, the south film industry doesn't have a colour obsession. They don't have a template of skin color for both their actress and actors. And look it out here. We even have advertisements promoting fairness."

Adding more, Payal Ghosh said, "Gore nai ho toh zindagi mein kuch nahi ho", seems to be the motto in Bollywood. Lastly, the nepotism and the heavenly Sushant Singh Rajput matter. Kangana Ranaut came out and spoke for all of us outsiders. It's not that there are no star kids down south. But people are not regressive unlike here to stop your releases, take work away, mock you time and again if you aren't a star kid. She truly has been the voice of the conscious for Bollywood. It's an industry which belongs to the country and not a few film families which the movie mafia thought so. There may be bias but it definitely is minimal down South there. Here in Bollywood, it's unlike so. It's sad that we had to see the death of one of the most poignant stars to understand how the movie mafia works."

The South Indian movie industry truly deserves much more respect and come on they are the bravest filmmakers. They have brave projects such as Baahubali and Robot. We at Bollywood don't have such movies in the decades.

Payal has worked in both Bollywood and south films.