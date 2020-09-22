हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh files written complaint against Anurag Kashyap over sexual harassment charges

The incident dates back to 2014-2015 when Anurag Kashyap was working on 'Bombay Velvet'. 

Payal Ghosh files written complaint against Anurag Kashyap over sexual harassment charges
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Days after accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, actress Payal Ghosh has filed a written complaint against him at Versova Police station, Mumbai on Tuesday. 

The written complaint has been lodged for the offence rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC. Her statement has been recorded at the police station. 

Her lawyer took to Twitter and shared the news on social media as well: 

The incident dates back to 2014-2015 when Anurag Kashyap was working on 'Bombay Velvet'. 

"I went to meet Anurag Kashyap at his home. He made me feel uncomfortable. The incident happened years ago, but it still haunts me. I tried to speak up several times, but my family, friends didn't allow me to do so. However, now I decided to open up and revealed what happened," she told Zee News earlier this month.

Of Anurag Kashyap's denial to the charges, Payal said that it was "expected". "Instead of denying and telling a lie, he should have come up and apologised. People like him are very powerful. He will not be scared, but will make others scared," she further added.

The filmmaker has denied the allegations levelled against him, and termed them "baseless". Several actresses and former wives Aarti Bajaj, Kalki Koechlin too reacted after the allegations and supported the filmmaker. 

 

Payal GhoshAnurag KashyapSexual harassmentMeToo
Payal Ghosh on why she named Huma Qureshi, Mahie Gill in MeToo charge against Anurag Kashyap
