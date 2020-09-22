हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh's claims against Anurag Kashyap: Huma Qureshi 'angry' at being dragged into 'mess'

Payal reportedly named Huma along with two other Bollywood actresses during a recent interview, alleging that these actresses have provided sexual favours to Kashyap.

Payal Ghosh&#039;s claims against Anurag Kashyap: Huma Qureshi &#039;angry&#039; at being dragged into &#039;mess&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi on Tuesday afternoon released a statement after allegedly being named by actress Payal Ghosh in her sexual harassment allegation against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Huma, who made her Bollywood debut in Kashyap's 2012 film series "Gangs Of Wasseypur", tweeted to say that Kashyap is a dear friend and has never misbehaved with her. She also expressed anger at being "dragged into this mess".

Huma, who made her Bollywood debut in Kashyap's 2012 film series "Gangs Of Wasseypur", tweeted to say that Kashyap is a dear friend and has never misbehaved with her. She also expressed anger at being "dragged into this mess".

Huma's statement reads: "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else."

"However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary. "

"I chose not to comment till now because I don't believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let us refrain from this narrative."

"It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #MeToo."

"This is my final response. Please do not approach me to make any more statements on this matter," Huma concluded.

 

