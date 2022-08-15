NewsLifestylePeople
NAMRATA SHIRODKAR

PHOTO: Mahesh Babu's latest look is TOO HOT for his wife Namrata Shirodkar

Actress Namrata Shirodkar reshared her husband and south superstar Mahesh Babu's latest photo and called him 'too HOT'. Check out his latest photo here.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:10 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

PHOTO: Mahesh Babu's latest look is TOO HOT for his wife Namrata Shirodkar

NEW DELHI: Actor and former model Namrata Shirodkar, on Sunday, showered praise on a picture of her husband and South star Mahesh Babu. Namrata took to her Instagram handle and reposted a monochrome image of Mahesh. Appreciating his look in the caption, she wrote, "And you're looking too hot!! #Repost @urstrulymahesh. Loving the new vibe..."

In the picture, the south star was wearing a white Henley T-shirt and his hair was styled in a hip manner.

The post garnered more than fifty-two thousand likes with several people leaving heart and fire emojis in the social media post's comment section.Recently on the occasion of Mahesh's birthday, his wife had shared a sweet note for him, You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always," Namrata wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of their movie 'Vamsi' in 2000 and later began dating. They got married in February 2005 during the shooting of 'Athadu'. The duo has two children, a son and a daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, following the success of his recent film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Mahesh will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in Sukumar's directorial.

Live Tv

Namrata ShirodkarMahesh BabuMahesh Babu filmsNamrata Shirodkar picsNamrata Shirodkar vacationMahesh Babu vacation pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022