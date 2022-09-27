Pia Bajpiee recalls what Navratri meant to her in her childhood, says 'I was such a petu ram that...'

New Delhi: Navratri is here, and like every year, the festival will be celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm. The festival brings with it a different level of joy and beat in the air, infecting people of all ages. Bollywood too has been affected by the Navratri craze. However, for some people, this celebration brings back a lot of happy childhood memories.

Pia Bajpiee recalled what Navratri meant to her in her childhood days and said, "All of our friends used to wake up in the morning and feel so special, after washing up and taking a bath and wearing new clothes, we used to start with the first house and go to all the houses of the locality. After eating halwa puri and black gram, it used to feel that if you eat one more bite, your stomach would burst. In my uncle's house, we used to get potato, vegetables and pooris, and after eating all those sweets, getting vegetables would mean heaven. I was such a Petu Ram that he would not give me vegetables after two or three times, or maybe they would get over."

She further added,"After a point, we couldn't eat any more sweets, but we would still force ourselves , because otherwise we would not get coins, and no aunt would allow just one plate. We never knew when the girl and the langur fell asleep while dreaming of buying the entire fair. The girl langur is still there today, only the positions have changed, we used to eat till yesterday, but feed today"

She goes on to wish her fans and loved ones, "I wish everyone a very happy Navratri."

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the film 'Lost', a thriller which stars Bollywood actress Yami Gautam in the lead role and has been directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.