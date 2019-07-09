close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mira Rajput

Pic of Mira Rajput and little Misha twinning in traditional outfits is the cutest thing on internet today

Misha is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's elder child. The couple, who married in July 2015, welcomed Misha in 2016 and their son Zain was born last year.

Pic of Mira Rajput and little Misha twinning in traditional outfits is the cutest thing on internet today
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mira.kapoor

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput lit up Instagram on Monday after she posted an adorable photo of herself twinning with their little daughter Misha in traditional Indian outfits. The mother-daughter duo steals the spotlight in green and pink coloured salwar kameez, paired pink dupattas.

"Match," Mira captioned the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Match  #tb

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

That's such a lovely picture. Isn't it?

Misha is Shahid and Mira's elder child. The couple, who married in July 2015, welcomed Misha in 2016 and their son Zain was born last year. 

Shahid and Mira recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and wished each other with loved-up posts on Instagram. 

Sharing a picture from their wedding, Mira wrote, "You make my world and me go round," she wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You make my world and me go round  #happy4

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

While Shahid shared the first picture of Mira he saved on his phone and said, "Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is life. I love you. Thank you for being you."

On the professional front, Shahid is currently basking the success of his blockbuster 'Kabir Singh', which has earned over Rs 235 crore within just two weeks of its release. Sandeep Vanga's 'Kabir Singh' is a remake of his Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. 

Tags:
Mira Rajputmira rajput mishaShahid Kapoor Mira Rajput
Next
Story

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's smiles light up Mumbai - Pics

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Top 25: Watch top news stories of the day