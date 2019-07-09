Pic of Mira Rajput and little Misha twinning in traditional outfits is the cutest thing on internet today

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput lit up Instagram on Monday after she posted an adorable photo of herself twinning with their little daughter Misha in traditional Indian outfits. The mother-daughter duo steals the spotlight in green and pink coloured salwar kameez, paired pink dupattas.

"Match," Mira captioned the photo.

That's such a lovely picture. Isn't it?

Misha is Shahid and Mira's elder child. The couple, who married in July 2015, welcomed Misha in 2016 and their son Zain was born last year.

Shahid and Mira recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and wished each other with loved-up posts on Instagram.

Sharing a picture from their wedding, Mira wrote, "You make my world and me go round," she wrote.

While Shahid shared the first picture of Mira he saved on his phone and said, "Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is life. I love you. Thank you for being you."

On the professional front, Shahid is currently basking the success of his blockbuster 'Kabir Singh', which has earned over Rs 235 crore within just two weeks of its release. Sandeep Vanga's 'Kabir Singh' is a remake of his Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'.