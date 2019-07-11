close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranvir Shorey

Playing hyper guy in new show was therapeutic: Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir was referring to his role of Prem Chopra, an over-the-top field sales representative in the Hotstar show "The Office". 

Playing hyper guy in new show was therapeutic: Ranvir Shorey
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Playing a hyper character in a new web show was actually a therapeutic experience for him, conceded actor Ranvir Shorey.

Ranvir was referring to his role of Prem Chopra, an over-the-top field sales representative in the Hotstar show "The Office". Its protagonist has a tendency to over-share information that no one wants to hear.

"'The Office' has relatable characters and is based in a relatable environment. People might have strong views about Prem Chopra, but playing the character was therapy for me. I would go on the set and just let out the worst in me," Ranvir said.

"The Office" is an official adaptation of the international series by the same name. The 13-episode mockumentary chronicles the nine-to-five lives of employees at a fictional organisation named Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations. 

The ensemble cast also includes Mukul Chadda, Gauahar Khan and Gopal Dutt.

 

Tags:
Ranvir ShoreyRanvir Shorey moviesThe Office
Next
Story

Father Rakesh Roshan backs son Hrithik Roshan, attends 'Super 30' special screening—Photos

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa