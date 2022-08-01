NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kajol has completed a long journey of three decades in Indian cinema. The versatile actress, who mae her Bollywood debut with 'Bekhudi' in 1992, expressed her gratitude to her fans and shared a montage of her most successful films. However, a day later, the actress again took to Instagram and dropped a cryptic note leaving her fans in a state of concern.

The 'Dilwale' actor wrote on her Instagram story, "If you're not here to entertain me please go away back and come back when you have some new material." All in capitals.Soon after the 47-year-old actor shared the note, fans seemed concerned about her and wanted to know, what extactly triggered the 'Fanaa' actress. The actual reason behind this cryptic message is still unknown.

KAJOL COMPLETES THREE DECADES IN FILM INDUSTRY

On Sunday, Kajol celebrated her 30 years in the entertainment industry and gathered congratulatory messages from her fans on this occasion. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a montage video that featured pictures from some of the most popular movies of her career, including 'Bekhudi', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge', 'Gupt', 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Fanaa', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Helicopter Eela', 'Tanhaji', and her last film Tribhanga.

HERE'S HOW AJAY DEVGN WISHED HIS WIFE KAJOL ON 3 DECADES IN FILM INDUSTRY

Ajay Devgn also took to social media and posted a still of him with Kajol from their last movie, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', and penned a beautiful note, that read, "Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories."

Kajol, daughter of veteran actress Tanuja,has given us loads of memorable characters over the years. However, it`s her character Simran from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that helped her gain worldwide recognition.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, the 47-year-old is all set to step into the world of web-series with Disney plus Hotstar's yet-to-be-revealed project. She also has 'Salaam Venky' in her kitty. The film is being helmed by Revathi.