PM Modi Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar On Her Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar on what would have been her 95th birthday, on Saturday.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, Modi reminisced about their special relationship, stating, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs. Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings."

Lata Mangeshkar, known as the "Nightingale of India," passed away on February 6, 2022. Her extraordinary contributions to Indian music have left an indelible mark, and her birth anniversary is celebrated by fans and music lovers across the globe.

Born in 1929 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Mangeshkar emerged from a family steeped in musical tradition. Her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a noted classical musician, which influenced her early passion for singing.

Despite facing significant challenges in a predominantly male industry, Mangeshkar's tenacity and dedication led her to become one of the most influential playback singers in Indian cinema.

Her career took off in 1949 with the song "Aayega Aayega Aayega" from the film 'Mahal', but it was her collaboration with composer Naushad that truly marked her ascent to fame.

Mangeshkar's repertoire is filled with iconic songs that have become classics, such as "Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya" and "Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh."

Her ability to convey deep emotions and connect with audiences made her a household name.

She worked with eminent composers like R.D. Burman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and A.R. Rahman, creating timeless tracks that resonate even today.

In addition to her Hindi hits Mangeshkar's versatility allowed her to perform in over 36 languages including a few foreign languages also.

Her philanthropic efforts, focusing on healthcare and education for underprivileged children, further endeared her to the public.

Throughout her illustrious career, Mangeshkar received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Bharat Ratna in 2001.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Legion of Honour from France are just a few recognitions among many that celebrated her cultural impact.

Though she left us on February 6, 2022, her music continues to inspire and bring joy to people around the world.