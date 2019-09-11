POCSO case lodged against 'Chandrakanta' director's son

New Delhi: A case has been registered under the POCSO act against the son of "Chandrakanta" and "Shrimaan Shrimati" director.

On Sunday morning, the director's son, 45, kissed a six-year-old boy on the cheek in Lodhi Gardens in the national capital.

After a complaint by the victim's father, a lawyer, the Delhi Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act against the accused.

Speaking to IANS, Anand Mohan, Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi Zone, said: "A criminal case has been registered under the POCSO act at Tughlaq Road Police Station in New Delhi district. The incident took place between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday."

According to reports, the six-year-old boy had gone for a morning walk in the Lodhi Gardens with his father who briefly returned to his car to pick up some items which he had forgotten.

When he came back, the child complained to his father that an "uncle kissed me on the cheek".

Angry at this, the father immediately called the police who took the accused and the complainant to the police station. After taking information from both the sides, the police registered a case against the director's son under the POCSO act.

Mohan said the incident took place when the accused, who lives in Safdarjung Enclave, was on a morning walk along with some of his security personnel.

After the uproar, the police also called the accused's family to the police station. It was then found that the accused is the son of famous serial director who has helmed popular shows like "Chandrakanta" and "Shrimaan Shrimati".

According to sources, the accused has not been keeping well from some time and is mentally weak and the police is investigating all the angles.

When asked if the accused has been arrested, Mohan said he is not aware of this at the moment. "DCP New Delhi will have correct information about the arrest," he said.