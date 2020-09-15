Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa files complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone and others for 'organising drug party'

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and other stars over their old party video. He alleged that "drugs were used" by those who attended the party.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa also met Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana in Delhi today regarding the submission of a complaint for investigation and action against Karan and others for "organising the drug party".

"That party video must be investigated into," he tweeted, along with a copy of his complaint. Earlier, the lawmaker had also tweeted the video in question.

"The said video sets ground for investigation against the attendees for contravention in relation to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Information Technology Act, 2000 as can be seen in video," he said in the complaint.

"A video was shot during the party, later circulated, and shared on social media and networking sites including, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube etc. In the video the above-named persons can be witnessed consuming Narcotic Drugs/Psychotropic substances," Manjinder Singh Sirsa added.

Take a look at his tweets here:

I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai

That party video must be investigated into! pic.twitter.com/QCK2GalUQq — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 15, 2020

The drugs conspiracy has become the talking point in Bollywood after names of actress Rhea Chakraborty and several others emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She has been arrested by the NCB.