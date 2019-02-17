हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poonam Dubey

Poonam Dubey oozes oomph in this high-slit red ensemble-See pic

Poonam Dubey oozes oomph in this high-slit red ensemble-See pic

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Recently, Poonam shared a sultry picture in which she can be seen in a high slit red dress

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

A few days back, Poonam was in the capital city to perform and enthrall her fans for an entertainment event. The other Bhojpuri celebrities who sizzled during the show are Khesari Lal Yadav, Rakhi Sawant, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh, Ritu Singh, Sangeeta Tiwari, Glory Monanta, Anand Mohan, Viki Babua, Alam Raj and Ashmita Singh.

Poonam's peppy dance numbers are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.

