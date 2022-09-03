Poonam Panday poses for paps, gets trolled for her airport antics - Watch

Model and actor Poonam Pandey has always been in the public eye and has made news either because of her clothes or her controversial statements.

Recently, the actress was papped at an airport where she can be seen making faces for the camera. Her antics have not gone well with the social media users who have trolled her for her shenanigans.

Here is the video of the actress:

Here are some users who commented on her antics:

On the work front, the model turned actress, who has been part of many movie projects such as 'Malini and Co', 'Aa Gaya Hero', and 'GST:Galti Sirf Tumhari', will be next seen in the movie 'Touch the Fire', a comedy drama which will see her act alongside actors Rob Moran and Cal Barnes and is being helmed by director Kevin Karp.