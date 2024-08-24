Popstar Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Welcome 'Baby Bieber'—Couple Shares First Pic

New Delhi: It's a boy! Global sensation Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have welcomed their first child. The singer shared the first photo of 'Baby Bieber', showing Hailey holding their newborn’s tiny feet. Justin revealed his baby boy’s name, 'Jack Blues Bieber,' in a heartfelt post.

Justin shared the exciting news with a post saying, “WELCOME HOME,” revealing the baby’s name as 'Jack Blues Bieber' and adding a cute bear emoji.

In May, the couple shared pictures from their Hawaii vow renewal and announced their pregnancy. The 27-year-old model wore a lace Saint Laurent gown to reveal her growing baby belly. Several reports claim that Hailey was over six months pregnant at the time. Meanwhile, Justin was casually dressed in black pants and a furry jacket.

Hailey and Justin Bieber first tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, then celebrated with a second wedding in Bluffton, South Carolina, surrounded by family and friends.