NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Popular singer R Kelly to be sentenced for luring girls, women for sex

Kelly, 55, was convicted last September in Brooklyn federal court following a 5-1/2 week trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" since the early 2000s.

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 05:52 PM IST
  • Multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly will be sentenced for exploiting his stardom and wealth over decades to lure women and girls for sex.
  • Kelly, 55, was convicted last September in Brooklyn federal court following a 5-1/2 week trial.

Trending Photos

Popular singer R Kelly to be sentenced for luring girls, women for sex

New Delhi: Multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly will be sentenced on Wednesday for exploiting his stardom and wealth over decades to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

Kelly, 55, was convicted last September in Brooklyn federal court following a 5-1/2 week trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" since the early 2000s.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is among the most prominent people convicted of sexual misbehavior during the #MeToo movement against such conduct by prominent men. He has repeatedly denied sexual abuse accusations.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly is scheduled to sentence Kelly at a hearing starting at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

Prosecutors said Kelly should spend more than 25 years in prison for his conviction on charges of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting people across state lines for prostitution. They argued he demonstrated a "callous disregard" for his victims and showed no remorse.

Lawyers for Kelly said he deserves no more than 10 years, the mandatory minimum, arguing his history as an abused child may have led to his adult "hypersexuality" and that he no longer poses a risk.

At the trial, several of his abuse victims testified about how Kelly would demand that his victims strictly obey rules such as needing his permission to eat or go to the bathroom, calling him "Daddy," and writing "apology letters" that purported to absolve him of wrongdoing.

Kelly also faces federal charges in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction, and state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

Entertainment, R Kelly, R Kelly case, R Kelly sexual case, R Kelly sentenced, R Kelly controversy, R Kelly songs.

EntertainmentR KellyR Kelly caseR Kelly sexual caseR Kelly sentencedR Kelly controversyR Kelly songs.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri