हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2020
  • BJP against violence, democracy is about ballots and not bullets: Yogi Adityanath
  • Aam Aadmi Party government has not granted permission for case against those raised anti-India slogans: Yogi Adityanath
Jesse Jane

Porn star Jesse Jane booked for domestic violence

The boyfriend claimed the pair had been drinking the night before, and when he woke up, he found Jane throwing away his medication.

Porn star Jesse Jane booked for domestic violence
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Porn star Jesse Jane has been arrested for domestic violence in Oklahoma.

According to tmz.com, the adult actress, whose real name Cindy Taylor, was taken into custody by police in Moore on January 29 following a bust-up with her boyfriend, who was reportedly punched in the face, leaving him with a bloody and swollen left eye, while he also had a bite mark on his hand, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The boyfriend claimed the pair had been drinking the night before, and when he woke up, he found Jane throwing away his medication.

When the 39-year-old porn actress was confronted about her actions, she reportedly flew into a rage, accused her beau of using steroids, and physically attacked him.

Meanwhile, Jane argues she was the victim, telling officers her partner threw her against a wall, although she didn't show any visible signs of injury.

Jane was sent to Cleveland County Jail and was subsequently released.

 

Tags:
Jesse JanePorn stardomestic violence
Next
Story

Rebel Wilson gets real about naming her sexual abusers publicly

Must Watch

PT4M54S

Jamia students protest outside Jamia Nagar police station after the third shootout