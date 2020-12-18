हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aamir Ali

Post Naxalbari, Aamir Ali to be seen in a polar-opposite role in Black Widow

After giving a power-packed performance in Naxalbari as the crooked and cunning Ambar Keswani, Aamir’s performance was highly applauded.

Mumbai: It’s been an exciting month for Aamir Ali fans, who were treated to the actor's digital debut, Naxalbari, a few weeks ago and are in for a surprise with his next web-show, Black Window releasing this week.

After giving a power-packed performance in Naxalbari as the crooked and cunning Ambar Keswani, Aamir’s performance was highly applauded, many comparing him to the Professor in Money Heist. Aamir Ali will be making a special appearance in Black Widow where he will be seen playing a polar opposite role than Naxalbari.

“I am loving what I am getting to do as an actor. Naxalbari and Black Widow aren’t just two different web-series, they are completely different stories that have given me the opportunity to play completely different characters,” says Aamir.

Speaking of his character, Eddie in Black Widow, Aamir says, “After playing Keshwani in Naxalbari, it was a complete u-turn for me to switch to Eddie. Black Widow will see me in an entirely different avatar again where I play a naive character, who is innocent and has his own charm. It might sound simple but I had to shake up the actor in me to play the part. It was a lot of hard work but a lot of fun to explore a very different side of me.”

Black Widow is an engaging story with plenty of suspense and a large dose of dark humour. The show was shot in Kolkata during the pandemic, keeping all safety precautions in mind. It will premiere on ZEE5 on December 18.

 

