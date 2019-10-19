Prabhas reunites with Baahubali team in London, shares pic

New Delhi: Southern superstar Prabhas treated his fans with a picture from his royal reunion with his Baahubali team at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The actor was last seen in Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

The actor took to his Instagram to share the picture of his renuion. He captioned it, "

"It's a #RoyalReunion in London with my #Baahubali team! Can't wait to experience the LIVE rendition of @baahubalimovie score at the @royalalberthall this evening."

S.S Rajamoul's magnum opus Baahubali franchise swept the box office across India and China. Baahubali; The Beginning was screened at London's Albert Hall on October 19 and the entire cast of the film gathered to witness the screening.

Prabhas is one of the most sought after actors in the industry down south, the phenomenal success of the Bahubali franchise has added another feather to his hat. His dedication to take a role and invest 5 odd years of his life has created history for himself in the bargain.

In 2019, Prabhas starred in Saaho opposite Shraddha and will be next seen in 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna Kumar's next. The title of the movie is 'Amour' that stars Pooja Hegde opposite him.