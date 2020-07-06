हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai corrects Ajay Devgn after he tags only Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek in his post to celebrate 8 years of 'Bol Bachchan'

The Rohit Shetty-directed film completed eight years today and to celebrate the milestone, Ajay Devgn shared a few BTS pictures from the sets and tagged Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in his post only.

Prachi Desai corrects Ajay Devgn after he tags only Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek in his post to celebrate 8 years of &#039;Bol Bachchan&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@prachidesai

New Delhi: Actress Prachi Desai was quick in responding to superstar Ajay Devgn's tweet to celebrate eight years of 'Bol Bachchan'. The Rohit Shetty-directed film completed eight years today and to celebrate the milestone, Ajay shared a few BTS pictures from the sets and tagged Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in his post only. 

'Bol Bachchan' starred Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, Prachi Desai and Krushna Abhishek while Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a cameo.

Ajay tweeted, "When the Bachchans speak, I listen (especially Amit ji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan. @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty." To which, Prachi Desai responded by saying that apart from the Bachchans, she and other members of the team were also involved in making the film, whom he appears to have forgotten to name. 

"Hey @ajaydevgn, looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka Asin, @Krushna_KAS, @apshaha, #Asrani ji, #NeerajVohra ji, #JeetuVerma, yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan," read Prachi Desai's tweet. 

Read what Prachi wrote.

The internet has lent its support to Prachi and a section of people have also called out Ajay for only mentioning the Bachchans in his post and not the other stars.

Nepotism is yet again a hotly debated topic after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Tags:
Prachi DesaiAjay DevgnBol BachchanAmitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanRohit Shetty
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's fan names star after him: May you continue to shine brightest
  • 6,97,413Confirmed
  • 19,693Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,12,99,667Confirmed
  • 5,31,659Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M48S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day