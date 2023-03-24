topStoriesenglish2587541
NewsLifestylePeople
PRADEEP SARKAR

Pradeep Sarkar Funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Vidya Balan And Others Pay Respect To The Veteran Filmmaker

His funeral was held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium today and many celebs including Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty and others attended.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away at Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra in Mumbai at the age of 67. Many Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to the director by sharing posts.
  • His funeral was held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium today and many celebs including Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty and others attended.

Trending Photos

Pradeep Sarkar Funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Vidya Balan And Others Pay Respect To The Veteran Filmmaker

New Delhi: Popular filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away at Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra in Mumbai at the age of 67. Many Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to the director by sharing posts. His funeral was held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium today and many celebs including Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty and others attended.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared the statement on Twitter regarding Sarkar's funeral that read, 'It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Pradeep has departed for his heavenly abode. Please join us at 4 pm for his funeral at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium to say goodbye to him.'

Several members of the film industry showed up to pay their respects to the filmmaker and greet his grieving family. Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Gajraj Rao, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sakshi Tanwar and others paid respects to the late filmmaker.

 

 

 

The veteran filmmaker made his feature directorial debut with 'Parineeta' starring Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. His other films include Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela.

Live Tv

Pradeep SarkarPradeep Sarkar funeralRIP Pradeep SarkarPradeep Sarkar deathDeepika PadukoneVidya Balan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'