Pradeep Sarkar Funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Vidya Balan And Others Pay Respect To The Veteran Filmmaker

New Delhi: Popular filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away at Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra in Mumbai at the age of 67. Many Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to the director by sharing posts. His funeral was held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium today and many celebs including Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty and others attended.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared the statement on Twitter regarding Sarkar's funeral that read, 'It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Pradeep has departed for his heavenly abode. Please join us at 4 pm for his funeral at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium to say goodbye to him.'

Several members of the film industry showed up to pay their respects to the filmmaker and greet his grieving family. Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Gajraj Rao, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sakshi Tanwar and others paid respects to the late filmmaker.

The veteran filmmaker made his feature directorial debut with 'Parineeta' starring Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. His other films include Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela.