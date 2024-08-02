Advertisement
Pragya Jaiswal On Working With Akshay Kumar And Balakrishna

Pragya Jaiswal, the talented actress making waves in both Bollywood and South, recently opened up about her experience working with Indian cinema's biggest superstars, Akshay Kumar and Balakrishna Nandamuri.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Pragya Jaiswal On Working With Akshay Kumar And Balakrishna

New Delhi: At the trailer launch of her upcoming Bollywood debut film, Khel Khel Mein, Pragya expressed her gratitude for being part of two different films from different industries.

"I feel grateful to work in two different films from different industries. I am only striving to be a part of good films and stories as well as play memorable characters. For me the language doesn't matter as long as I bag good opportunities." she said.

Pragya's upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein, is a multi-starrer featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and herself.

The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by T-Series and Wakaoo films, is set to release on August 15.

With a string of exciting projects lined up for release, Pragya Jaiswal is certainly on a roll. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects, and her dedication to being part of good stories and playing memorable characters is truly commendable.

