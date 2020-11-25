हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aashram: Chapter 2 -- The Dark Side

Prakash Jha's 'Aashram: Chapter 2' reminded me why I love to act, says Anupriya Goenka

Anupriya plays forensic expert Dr Natasha in the series by Prakash Jha. 

Prakash Jha&#039;s &#039;Aashram: Chapter 2&#039; reminded me why I love to act, says Anupriya Goenka
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/goenkaanupriya

Mumbai: Actress Anupriya Goenka says working on 'Aashram: Chapter 2 -- The Dark Side' was challenging and fun, and it reminded her why she loves to act.

Anupriya plays forensic expert Dr Natasha in the series by Prakash Jha. She was seen getting involved in the investigation of crimes in the city of Kashipur and also sported different looks.

"I am very happy to be part of such a unique venture helmed by Prakash Jha, whose work I've revered. I got the chance to don a few looks in the series. It has been challenging and fun and it reminded why I love to act," she said.

About the positive reviews to her performance, she shared: "After the release of 'Aashram', all I heard of it was the question 'When is Part 2 coming out?' It's super exciting that 'Aashram Chapter 2 - The Dark Side' opened to such a phenomenal response. Imagine the thrill of getting to work with Prakash Jha and being applauded for the same character on two different occasions!"

Anupriya's upcoming projects include 'Maya', 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' and 'Criminal Justice Season 2'.

