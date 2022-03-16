Prateik Babbar recalls dark phase after break-up with Amy Jackson, says 'everything went haywire'

NEW DELHI: Prateik Babbar made his debut in Bollywood in 2007 with a supporting role in 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'. The actor made headlines not only for his work and bold statements but also for his relationship with Amy Jackson. The duo was head over heels in love with each other while they worked together in 'Ekk Deewana Tha'. The film was released in 2011

The duo started dating in 2012, but their relationship did not last for a long time and they called it quits.

After Prateik suffered heartbreak, the actor apparently went through depression. In an interview with Mashable, the actor spoke about how things went haywire after he fell in love with Amy Jackson. He also mentioned his film 'Ekk Deewana Tha', saying, "It was a good film. But then I fell in love with that woman (Amy) and it just went haywire. And that just how do I put this in the simplest way. I think the bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there. Heartbreak at 25 years old just hits differently. Then I completely disappeared."

Speaking on the work front, Prateik will next be seen in 'Bachchhan Paandey'. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the film. The multi-starrer comedy-drama is scheduled for release on March 18, 2022.

Besides 'Bachchhan Paandey', Prateik has director Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown' lined up. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Prasad, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

