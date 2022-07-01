NEW DELHI: 'Brahmastra' actress Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her pregnancy, is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut, 'Heart Of Stone'. The 29-year-old along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt met their aunt-in-law Rima Jain and her family for a dinner. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Alia in Bollywood with 'Student Of The Year' in 2012, was also part of the fam dinner at a restaurant.

A new photo of mommy-to-be Alia went viral on social media here in she was seen posing with Karan in London. The 'Kalank' actress was seen in a black outfit and was seen in a no-makeup look. But what caught our attention was that she was smartly seen hiding her baby bump in the photo.

Grandfather to Be @karanjohar with his Daughter @aliaa08 in London ______



Looks like the Fam Having a Gala Time as they are enjoying this new announcement #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/IYRGBfjtFs — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) June 28, 2022

Recently, Alia and Ranveer's picture from London went viral and it seems as if the two are shooting for a sequence for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan shared the picture on his Instagram and captioned the picture, "I found Rocky and Rani!"

A few days, Alia also met Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are also vacationing in London. Celeb designer Manish Malhotra, who is also in London, shared a photo from the get-together that featured him, Karan Johar and Alia. In another picture, he was seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Alia Bhatt announces her pregnancy with ultrasound photo





On June 27, Alia took to Instagram and announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The news comes months after Bhatt, 29, and Kapoor, 39, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony here in April. Alia shared the news as she posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Ranbir. "Our baby.... Coming soon," the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star captioned the photo.

Her upcoming films include 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Darlings', which mark her debut as a producer.

