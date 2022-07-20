Pregnant Ashley Greene poses nude in latest maternity shoot

Washington: Mom-to-be Ashley Greene dropped a steamy photo on Instagram recently."Baby Khoury coming soon," the "Twilight" star, 35, captioned the steamy Instagram photo of herself covering her chest with her hands from behind the glass door. Greene appeared to post a shot from the same shower last week, cradling her budding belly in a towel, Page Six reported.

Greene's social media posts come four months after she informed her followers that she and her husband, Paul Khoury, are expecting their first child."I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more," the actress wrote in March alongside a black-and-white picture with the Aussie, 33, and ultrasound shots."I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," Greene concluded.

Khoury and Greene tied the knot in July 2018, nearly two years after their engagement.