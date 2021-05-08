Preity Zinta is vaccinated

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Preity Zinta informed fans that she has taken her COVID-19 shot, with an Instagram picture getting the jab. 

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta on Saturday informed fans that she has taken her COVID-19 shot, with an Instagram picture getting the jab. She also urged all to get vaccinated.

"I took my COVID shots and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe," Preity wrote as the caption.

The actress moved to Los Angeles after marrying financial analyst Gene Goodenough in February 2016. Preity currently co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings.

