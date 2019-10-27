close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta: 'Mission Kashmir' was an unbelievable experience

As "Mission Kashmir" completed 19 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Sunday, actress Preity Zinta took to social media and said that it was not just a film but an unbelievable experience for her.

Preity Zinta: &#039;Mission Kashmir&#039; was an unbelievable experience

Mumbai: As "Mission Kashmir" completed 19 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Sunday, actress Preity Zinta took to social media and said that it was not just a film but an unbelievable experience for her.

Preity took to Twitter to thank the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for making her a part of the film.

'Mission Kashmir' was not just a film but an unbelievable experience! Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra for making me a part of this incredible journey and for all the amazing memories. 'Bhumero' will always be special," she tweeted.

The film, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff, follows the life and tragedy of a young boy named Altaaf Khan after his entire family is accidentally killed by police officers. He was adopted by the police chief who is responsible for this, and when Altaaf finds out, he seeks revenge and becomes a terrorist.

The film deals with terrorism and the tragedy of children suffering from war. It was rated R in America due to violence.

Preity was last seen onscreen in "Bhaiaji Superhit", which released last year. The film, directed by Neerraj Pathak, also featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Tags:
Preity ZintaMission KashmirBhaiaji Superhit
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra: I don't take pressure now

Must Watch

PT4M48S

Sources: PM Modi could celebrate this Diwali with Indian soldiers like always