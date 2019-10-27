Preity Zinta: 'Mission Kashmir' was an unbelievable experience

Mumbai: As "Mission Kashmir" completed 19 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Sunday, actress Preity Zinta took to social media and said that it was not just a film but an unbelievable experience for her.

Preity took to Twitter to thank the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for making her a part of the film.

'Mission Kashmir' was not just a film but an unbelievable experience! Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra for making me a part of this incredible journey and for all the amazing memories. 'Bhumero' will always be special," she tweeted.

The film, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff, follows the life and tragedy of a young boy named Altaaf Khan after his entire family is accidentally killed by police officers. He was adopted by the police chief who is responsible for this, and when Altaaf finds out, he seeks revenge and becomes a terrorist.

The film deals with terrorism and the tragedy of children suffering from war. It was rated R in America due to violence.

Preity was last seen onscreen in "Bhaiaji Superhit", which released last year. The film, directed by Neerraj Pathak, also featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.