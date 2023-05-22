topStoriesenglish2611839
Prime Minister Modi Condoles Demise Of Veteran Actor Sarath Babu

Sarath Babu who has worked in both Tamil and Telugu films, died at 71 on Monday in Hyderabad. 

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:56 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the untimely death of Veteran actor Sarath Babu and extended condolences to the late actor's family.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Sarath Babu who has worked in both Tamil and Telugu films, died at 71 on Monday in Hyderabad. He was admitted to AIG Hospital, Hyderabad due to some health issues. Sarath Babu acted in more than 200 films across languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

He was the close friend of superstar Rajinikanth. The duo worked in films like 'Annamalai' and 'Muthu'.

Sarath Babu made his acting debut with the Telugu film 'Rama Rajyam' in 1973. Four years later, he got break in Tamil cinema with K Balachander's directorial 'Nizhal Nijamagiradhu', which also starred Kamal Haasan and Sumithra.

He rose to fame with roles in films such as 'Mullum Malarum', 'Thisai Maariya Paravaigal', and 'Nenjathai Killathe'. In Tamil, he was recently seen in the film 'Nenjathai Killadhe', in which he co-starred with Bobby Simha. He also had a short role in Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'.

He has also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films. The veteran actor was honoured with Nandi Awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.

