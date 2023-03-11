Prime Video Debuts Exclusive Clip for Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Spy-Thriller Citadel

Culver City: Today, Prime Video debuted an exclusive clip and new key art for the highly anticipated action-spy thriller 'Citadel'. The clip, featuring the series' starring duo Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, closed out Chopra Jonas' lively SXSW keynote conversation with Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.

Chopra Jonas and Salke discussed the next generation of women in Hollywood, global content innovation, and Chopra Jonas' leading role in the first-of-its-kind franchise 'Citadel'. The first season of 'Citadel' consists of six episodes with two episodes premiering April 28, on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

The landmark, high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

'Citadel' will premiere in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.