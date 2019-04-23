Priya Prakash Varrier shares adorable pics with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof on his birthday, writes heartfelt note

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys a massive fan following on social media—all thanks to her 'wink' in a song from her maiden Malayalam movie. The 'wink' girl became famous overnight and ever since there has been no looking back for the young actress.

In the video, Priya featured with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof, who also got his share of stardom after it went viral. On his birthday, Priya recently shared a series of pictures and penned a heartfelt note.

She wrote: “I’m not really good with words.But today I’d like to thank you for everything that you’ve done for me.You are the only one who always stood by me no matter what.You risked yourself for that each and every time. I don’t think I can ever make it up to you.But I want you to know how much you mean to me.Ummm you already know that your worth is beyond these words.So, I wish you all the luck in life.Keep shining for me and stay blessed.I promise to do my bit to keep that smile wide on your face always.And finally I promise to promise you all the promises.”

This clearly shows how thick friends the two are.

Priya and Roshan featured in Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' and a clipping from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' got them instant name and fame.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie will also be dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada.