Roshan abdul rahoof

Priya Prakash Varrier's latest pic with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof is breaking the internet—See inside

Priya featured with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof in the viral video, who also got his share of stardom after it became popular.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet star overnight. The famous star, who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media shared her latest picture with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

Check out her picture which is full of warmth:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

Priya can be seen wearing a white tee with red lips motif all over and blue jeans. Her funky hair buns on top make her look cutesy while Roshan dons a pulpy red tee and beige pants. He added spunk to his get-up by wearing a cap.

The duo featured in Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' and a clipping from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' got them instant name and fame.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie will also be dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada.

 

