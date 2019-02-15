Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas expecting a baby? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and international singing sensation Nick Jonas's whirlwind romance took the internet by storm in December 2018. The couple got married at Jodhpur's Umaid Palace Bhavan in presence of close family and friends. Pee Cee and Nick's wedding was a grand affair and the pictures speak for themselves how happy the bride and groom are after tying the knot.

The two continue giving us major couple goals each time they are spotted together or indulge in Instagram PDA. Fans lovingly call them 'Nickyanka' and can't wait to know more about the newlyweds.

Reports are that the couple is expecting their first child. Well, hold your horses because the news has not been confirmed, yet.

Pinkvilla quoted a friend of the couple as saying, “If she had a dream wedding in 2018, motherhood is what she is most excited about in 2019,"

However, when Pinkvilla got in touch with Pee Cee's representatives in India, they refuted the rumours.

Meanwhile, during the premiere of her Hollywood film 'Isn't it Romantic', Pee Cee was quoted as saying that motherhood will happen ''in an organic way''.

“We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way,” Pinkvilla quotes Priyanka.